January 22, 1946-June 15, 2018
DAVENPORT— Richard A. "Dick" Kline Sr., 72, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
Dick was born on January 22, 1946, in Iowa City to Leroy and Alice (Ritter) Kline. He was united in marriage to Shirley A. Smith on April 22, 1967. Dick began his career as a precision tool grinder with Caterpillar in 1973. He later worked for Packaging Technologies, now known as RA Jones, from 1989 to 2010 as a tool crib manager. In 2010, Dick became the owner and operator of Kline Tool until his retirement in 2017.
Dick was a member of Vineyard Church, Davenport. He enjoyed various activities such as golfing with his buddies from his life group, working out at the gym, just as long as he was home by 2 p.m. to watch "Judge Judy," and he never missed a Floatzilla. Dick had a thirst for knowledge and was self-taught across many fields. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family both in Iowa and Florida.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Shirley; children, Richard (Georgia) Kline Jr. of Fort Myers, Florida, Michelle (Joe Bain) Kline of Davenport, Steven (Jodette Collins) Kline of Davenport, and Andrew Rahn; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Noah, Avery, Ethan, Eden, Alex, Alaina and Victoria; great-grandchildren, Troy, Nixon and one on the way.