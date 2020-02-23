December 21, 1952-February 10, 2020

OVIEDO, Fla. -- Richard A. Harmon, 67, of Oviedo, Fla., formally of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Lake Nona VA Community Living Center in Orlando, Fla.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at 11th Street Precinct Bar & Grill in Davenport, Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard was born in Davenport, Iowa, on December 21, 1952, the son of Edward B. and Corrine D. (Shaw) Harmon. He was a graduate of Davenport West High School and served in the United States Army. He started his career with the Davenport Police Department and later went into business for himself as a professional painter. He married Sandra Clark on July 2, 2010, in Davenport, Iowa.

Richard loved deep sea fishing, gardening, spending time at the pool with his family and friends, playing cards, watching NASCAR, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and children Jennifer Oetzmann, Julie Myers, Jodi (Brett) Seitz, all of Bettendorf, Dominick Harmon, Lucas Harmon of Davenport and Westin (Mikki) Schmidt of St. Cloud, Fla. Grandchildren Jacob Oetzmann, Megan Oetzmann, Madilynn Jackson, Maddox Jackson, Everlee Seitz, Jackson Schmidt and Walker Schmidt.