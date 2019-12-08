November 20, 1933-December 4, 2019

WALCOTT -- Richard Allen Weeks, 86, died on December 4, 2019, at his home in Walcott, Iowa.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. He will be laid to rest in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Richard was born on November 20, 1933, in Albion, Indiana, to the late Ernest and Olga (Black) Weeks. He was the youngest of 11 children. Richard spent his childhood on the family farm and graduated from Albion High School in 1952.

Richard enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he was sent to Okinawa, Japan, during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1960. Richard was one of the first local Korean War veterans to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

On June 2, 1956, Richard married the love of his life, Joan (Leslie) and they had 6 children. He retired as an Engineer at Sears Manufacturing and spent 10 years in his “retirement job” as a Security Officer at Genesis Medical Center.