May 30, 1928-May 3, 2019
DEWITT - Richard C. Owen, 90, of DeWitt, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at West Wing in DeWitt.
A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, May 8th, at 11 a.m. in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com.
Richard was born May 30, 1928, in Chariton, Iowa; the son of Elmer Nathan and Marguerite (Wright) Owen. He graduated from Chariton High School in 1946, where he had played basketball. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy until 1948. He had worked as a linesman for Iowa-Illinois Gas & Electric for over thirty years, retiring in 1992.
He married Phyllis Hueckstedt Erickson on September 22, 1962, in Davenport; she preceded him in death on November 15, 2002. He then married Ruth (Flogel) Roling on December 11, 2004, in DeWitt. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and stubbornness, having never met a stranger. He had a lot of interests including: bowling with the Davenport/Bettendorf leagues for 20 years; attending get-togethers; playing horseshoes and cards; going to the casino and eating the buffet and watching Days of Our Lives. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #298 and was an avid Hawkeye and Cardinals fan.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Ruth, DeWitt; children: Judy Erickson and her husband, Karl Eby, Dallas Center, Iowa; Randy (Tina) Roling, Miles, Iowa; Greg (Rhonda) Roling, DeWitt; Barbara Schroeder ( Mel Menke), Kenosha, Wis.; Michael (Kimberly) Roling, DeWitt; Cheryl Oake (Lenny Beck), Clinton, Iowa, and Patrick (Leslie) Roling, DeWitt. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
His parents, wife, Phyllis, two sisters and a brother preceded him in death.