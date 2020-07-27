August 1, 1954-June 20, 2020

MUSCATINE — Richard D. Lett, formerly of Wilton and Muscatine, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Bessemer, Alabama. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Wild Cat Den at the Mill Pavilion from 1 to 4 p.m.

Richard was born August 1, 1954, to Darold C. Lett and Dorothy Marine. He graduated from Wilton High School in 1973. He was in the United States Air Force from 1973 to 1980 as an E-4 Staff Sargent. He was an electrician by trade.

Richard enjoyed camping and fishing, building model cars, working on vehicles, watching wrestling and spending time with his grandchildren.

Richard is survived and lovingly remembered by his two daughters Ashley Lett and Catherine Lett, his four stepchildren Jennifer Huisenga, Dustin Matthess, Larry Swan and Laura Williams, one brother DeWayne Lett and one sister Donna Brockmeyer and 17 grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Lett, father Darold Lett, stepmother Ellen Lett, grandparents Clarence and Bertha Lett and William and Katherine Marine.