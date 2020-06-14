× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 3, 1934-June 4, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Richard Dale Zarn, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away at home on June 4th, 2020.

Visitation will be on June 18th, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home. A private family funeral will be held on June 19, 2020, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Richard was born on January 3, 1934, to Edward and Lila (Dohrman) Zarn and married Marlene (Molly) Miller on August 25, 1956.

Richard was raised on his family dairy farm.

After graduating from Davenport High School, Richard joined the Davenport Fire Department, retiring after 22 years as a Captain. In retirement, Richard worked as the front gate security officer for Oscar Mayer processing plant in Davenport.

Those left to honor his memory are his five children ... Bryan (Cathy) Zarn, Julie (Daniel) Mehner, Linda (Kevin) White, Karen (Myles) Metzger, Amy (Mike) Miller. Grandchildren ... Anthony (Monica) Derek, Megan, Ryan (Erin), Justin, Logan (Amanda) Jacob (Alli), Keith, Kyle (Alexis), Ian (Becca), Rollin (Jessy), Adam, Kelly, Garrett, Mason and eleven great-grandchildren.