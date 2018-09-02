Richard DeBates Jr.

April 15, 2009 - August 29, 2018
DAVENPORT - Richard Alan “Junior” DeBates, Jr., 9, of Davenport, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo.
Junior was born on April 15, 2009, in Iowa City, Iowa, a son of Amanda McIntyre and Richard DeBates, Sr. Junior was born with unexplainable health problems. From the day, he was born doctors did not expect him to thrive. Despite that, he made a decision to fight. God made a plan and stayed with Junior while he made his way through all his battles!
He attended school at Truman Elementary, which he loved to get up and ride the bus, see his friends, and to get swung around real fast in the swing! Even with all his health problems, surgeries, and hospital stays, he never lost his happiness and always was the happiest little boy. He had a smile and laugh that never went away, and would make your day with his bright personality. Junior changed many lives by being the loving fighter he was! He will be deeply missed by many, and never forgotten! He will always be Mommy's Little Battle Buddy! A special thank you to all his nurses, doctors, teachers, family, and friends for being there throughout his journey.
Survivors include his mother, Amanda McIntyre, Davenport, father, Richard DeBates, Sr. siblings: Jayla Byrd, Liam King, and Miya DeBates, grandparents, Marty McIntyre, Jerry Warren, Melissa Stremlow, Tony (Ann) DeBates, and great-grandparent, Marcia French aunts Jessica McIntyre, Rochelle McIntyre, Arran Weeces, Amber Strawhacker, and an uncle, J.J. Strawhacker, and many cousins and extended family.
