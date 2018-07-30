June 3, 1941-July 27, 2018
FULTON, Ill. - Richard 'Dick' A. Lamb, 77, of Fulton, died Friday, July 27, 2018, at his home.
The funeral service will be 12 noon Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home preceded by a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Rev. Ryan Sutton, pastor of Morrison United Methodist Church, will officiate. The Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at Clinton Lawn Cemetery in Clinton, Iowa. A memorial has been established by the family.
Dick was born June 3, 1941, in Galesburg, Ill., to Arthur H. and Jane E. (Widener) Lamb. He was a 1959 graduate of Morrison High School and attended Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill., for engineering. Dick married Janice M. Geffers on September 13, 1986, in Clinton, Iowa. He worked at the Steel Mill in Sterling, Ill., and later worked for IDOT, retiring after 35 years. Dick enjoyed his garden and going camping. He loved his dog, Kacee, and all his family.
Survivors include his wife, Janice; one daughter, Cathy (Brian) Brackemyer; one son, Martin Lamb; three stepchildren, Kim (Greg) Alm, Kris (Jerry) Gluesing, and Randy (Kim) Geffers; four grandchildren, Michael Lamb, Melissa (Mike) Melton, Zachary (Jamie) Brackemyer, and Chase Brackemyer; five stepgrandchildren, Carl (Audrey) Alm, Kurt (Sara) Alm, Michael Gluesing, McKenna Geffers, and Colson Geffers; seven great-grandchildren, Eric, Andrew, and Josh Melton; Stella and Lucy Brackemyer; Abigail and Jace Alm.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
