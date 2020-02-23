Richard “Dick” J. Wilkerson

June 15, 1940- February 21, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Richard J. “Dick” Wilkerson, 79, of Davenport will be 10 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday prior to mass from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.

Dick passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted his family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family.

Richard was born June 15, 1940, in Davenport, a son of Max and Rita (Murphy) Wilkerson. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Dick retired from the Arsenal in 1993 after 26 years of service. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Ryan November 22, 1980.

Dick was a 3rd Degree with the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.