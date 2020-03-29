Richard “Dick” Joseph Pribyl Jr.

June 23, 1949-March 23, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Richard Joseph “Dick” Pribyl, Jr., 70, of Bettendorf, died peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by his family.

Keeping with Dick's wishes, cremation rites have taken place and a Memorial Mass will take place at a later date at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf followed by burial with military honors at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Parish (https://www.sjvbett.org/contact) or the Quad City Symphony Orchestra (https://qcso.org/support/make-a-gift/)

Dick was born on June 23, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, son of Patricia (Moran) and Richard J. Pribyl, Sr. He attended the University of Iowa and graduated from the University of Illinois-Chicago. Following his service in the Army, Dick earned his MBA from Northern Illinois University.

Dick was united in marriage to Rita Borow on February 8, 1970, in Cicero, Illinois. This past February they celebrated 50 years of marriage and memories together.

Dick retired in 2009 after over 30 years of dedicated civilian service with the Department of the Army at the Rock Island Arsenal.