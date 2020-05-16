May 6, 1933-May 2, 2020
INVERNESS, Fla. -- Richard “Dick” W. Mangels, age 86, a resident of Inverness, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on May 2nd, 2020, at Citrus Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Davenport, Iowa, on May 6th, 1933, to the late Carl H. and Amy (Foster) Mangels. He worked as a Draftsman for a farm machinery manufacturing company for many years and married his beloved late wife, Ellamae Sissel, on October 5th, 1957. They had been married for 60 years before she passed away on July 24th, 2018. He made Florida his home in 2004 when he and Ellamae moved from their hometown Davenport, Iowa.
Richard was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club, and the Moose Lodge. He is described by his family as being “a character” and always making people laugh. He loved to joke around and was very fun-loving. He had a huge heart and a lot of love to share with others. Richard enjoyed riding motorcycles, leather-working, and shooting guns. He loved to tell stories and spend time with his family.
Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ellamae and by his brother, Kenneth. He is survived by his two daughters, Diane (Chris) Johnson of Davenport, Iowa, and Denise (Steve) Rusk of Bettendorf, Iowa, his grandsons, Brandon Reyes (Bettendorf) and Tyler (Ambrea) Reyes (Columbia,Mo.) and his five great-grandchildren, and his good friends, Ray Lorenzen of Davenport, Brian and Rebecca Doy of Inverness, Fla. Richard will be greatly missed.
Private cremation arrangements have been scheduled for Richard, in the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, Fla.
