Richard Donald Kall

Rich graduated from Davenport Central High School and Augustana College, then served as a U.S. Army sergeant in Japan during the Korean War. In Tokyo, he married Gloria Dorsey of Washington, D.C., and they spent many happy years together. She passed away on May 16, 1993.

Rich managed Ridgeview Lumber Company in Davenport with his brothers, and he was a founding member of St. Peters Episcopal Church in Bettendorf. He later worked at the Rock Island Arsenal as a contracting officer. In 1987, the family moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked at the Pentagon, EPA, NASA, and volunteered teaching adults to read. He married Agnes Carren on July 29, 1995 in Alexandria, Virginia. After retirement, they moved to Lake of the Woods, Virginia, they did volunteer work for abused children, and Rich became a tour guide at President Madison's home Montpelier. In 2015, they moved to Clearwater, Florida.