June 27, 1949-August 20, 2019
ELDRIDGE - Richard Edward Gilbert, 70, of Eldridge, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Genesis East Medical Center, East Rusholme St. Campus, Davenport.
He was born June 27, 1949, in Davenport, the son of Clarence Albert and Ida Minnie (Wolfe) Gilbert.
He was a maintenance supervisor for the city of Davenport for 38 years, retiring in 1997.
He enjoyed watching the Cubs with his friends.
Survivors include children Gretchen and Joey Gilbert, Davenport; several grandchildren; sisters Carol Alberti, Coal Valley, Ill., and Cindy Kerr, California.
