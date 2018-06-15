October 7, 1945-June 3, 2018
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Richard "Rick" Hansen passed away on June 3 in Riverview, Florida, at the age of 72. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 18, at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Rick was born in Moline to Richard "Dick" and Gretchen Hansen. He graduated from Moline High School and attended St. Ambrose University, where he earned his B.A. in economics. Rick served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, then went on to earn his M.A. and Ph.D. in economics from the University of Nebraska.
Rick had a lifelong passion for teaching and academic service. His career as a professor and educator led him to positions at the University of Northern Iowa, St. Louis University, Baker University, Southeast Missouri State University and Hillsborough Community College in Florida.
Rick was married to Mary Gibson of Cedar Falls, Iowa, for 29 years until she preceded him in death in September 2017. His previous two marriages ended in divorce.
He is survived by son, Richard (Maricris), brother, Thomas; stepsons, Mark (Dalia), Kevin (Anne-Marie) and Ronald; grandchildren, Jack, Sam, Mathew, Nicholas, Kyle, Valerie, Clarissa and Ronald Gibson Jr.; and six great-grandchildren.