Richard Hillyer

September 14, 1946-September 5, 2018
NICHOLS — Richard R. Hillyer, 71, of Nichols, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at his home. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center online or Center for Advancement P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244.
Richard Raymond Hillyer was born September 14, 1946, the son of Nelson Lester and Alice Mae (Tomfeld) Hillyer, and was a lifelong resident of Nichols. Richard graduated from Lone Tree High School in 1964 and attended Muscatine Community College. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a combat medic with Company A, 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry of the 25th Infantry Division from February 1967 – February 1968, awarded tow Bronze Stars for his heroism.
Richard married Carla Harbit on May 10, 1970, for 20 years.
Richard will be deeply missed by his two children, Robert Hillyer and wife, Shari of Nichols and Jennifer (Hillyer) Alford and husband, Tim of Coppell, Texas; brothers, David (Jean) Hillyer of Double Oak, Texas, and Tom (Marla) Hillyer of West Liberty; grandchildren, Matthew Hillyer, Chelsey Messer, Alice Mae Alford and Catherine Alford; step-grandsons, J.J., Jared and Jeff Hudson; great-granddaughters, Sierra and Kylie Gier; and nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard worked for Grain Processing for 30 years, retiring as a wet mill and elevator superintendent. Richard was an avid hunter, fisherman and sportsman who enjoyed many hours with family and friends in a boat, duck blind and shooting trap. He was a fan of racing and liked watching a good western on TV.