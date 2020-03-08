Richard J. Segers

November 12, 1937-March 1, 2020
SAVAGE, Minn. -- Segers, Richard J., age 82, of Savage. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Gertrude “Trudy”. Survived by sons, Michael (Melissa) & Joseph (Sandra); stepchildren: Timothy, Rebecca, Thomas & Todd and many grandchildren.
Service 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, with visitation one hour before at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley, Minn. Interment, Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor's choice.