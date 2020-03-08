Richard J. Segers

Richard J. Segers

{{featured_button_text}}
Richard J. Segers

November 12, 1937-March 1, 2020

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Segers, Richard J., age 82, of Savage. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Gertrude “Trudy”. Survived by sons, Michael (Melissa) & Joseph (Sandra); stepchildren: Timothy, Rebecca, Thomas & Todd and many grandchildren.

Service 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, with visitation one hour before at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley, Minn. Interment, Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor's choice.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News