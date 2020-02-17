Richard L. “Dick” Shay

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Dick was born October 20, 1924, in Linn Co., Iowa, a son of Thomas G. and Ferrol (Groman) Shay. Dick's parents passed away at an early age. He and his brother, Thomas, were raised by their guardians, Claude and Helen Knapp. Dick was proud of his military service and of being one of the many troops who landed in Normandy. He married Wilma Jean Engels in 1951, she passed away in 1977. He later married Lorraine Bowers-Feldhahn in 1978, she passed away in 2010. Dick was an electrician at John Deere Plow and Planter for 25 years, retiring in 1985. Dick enjoyed traveling, Winters in Arizona, motorcycles, camping, woodworking and building things in general. His projects included a homemade pontoon boat and several solid wood block carvings. Dick was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf, and the RI Family Campers.