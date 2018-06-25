Richard Lindberg

November 21, 1937 - June 17, 2018
NEW BOSTON, Ill. – Richard Dean “Dick” Lindberg passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Heartland Nursing Home in Moline after a short illness.
He was born November 21, 1937, in Viola, Illinois, to Nellie (Johnson) and Clyde Lindberg. He was raised in Viola and Reynolds, Illinois, and graduated from Reynolds High School in 1956.
He married Constance Rubright in 1958.
He was in the lumber industry for many years, including Rock Island Lumber, and retired from Beach Lumber, Muscatine, Iowa, in 1999.
He enjoyed many hobbies over the years including, but not limited to: photography, cooking, remodeling his home, Triumph Spitfires, and his latest endeavor, aquariums. He especially enjoyed listening to classical music so loudly that the windows would rattle.
He is survived by his children: Cathy (Blair) Lord, North Liberty, Iowa; Karen “Sam” (Mike) Thieker, Muscatine, Iowa; Cheryl (Bob Hunn) Dugan, Muscatine, Iowa; and Richard (Donna) Lindberg, Reynolds, Illinois; his grandchildren, Trevor and Colin Lord; Alex Dugan, Nicholas and Daniel Lindberg; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Sharon Harroun and her children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings: Dolores, Donna and Donald, his brother-in-law, Stewart Harroun, and niece Christine Trask.
Visitation will take place at Dennison Funeral Home in Viola, Illinois, on Wednesday, June 27, from 4-5 p.m. with a service at 5 p.m. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass of your favorite beverage and celebrate life. Memorials may be made to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.