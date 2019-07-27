August 17, 1926-July 25, 2019
GENESEO, Ill. - Richard Loyl Sprague was born August 17, 1926, in Dewey, Okla.
He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII aboard the USS Indianapolis.
He married Margaret (Margie) Mary Mahoney on October 26, 1946. Together, they had 5 children.
Richard founded a contracting business, building homes and apartments all over the Quad-Cities. He was a skilled carpenter, plasterer and woodworker. He and Margie were talented, self-taught watercolor and sketch artists. He also loved fishing, hunting and gardening and became an excellent cook, often making more than needed to share with others.
Richard loved people and fellowship. His faith and steadfast belief in God was the cornerstone of his life. He was a song leader, choir member, preacher, camp counselor, and Sunday School teacher.
He was full of amazing stories from his life and had a propensity for storytelling. He spent his last few years sharing the fascinating circumstances that landed him aboard the USS Indianapolis and was humbled to take the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., where he and other soldiers were commended for their service.
When Margie was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, he cared for her in their home until she was moved to memory care, where he visited regularly, bringing her flowers and singing to her.
Richard was peacefully called home to God on July 25th, 2019. He was dearly loved.
Preceded in death parents: Ernest and Vinnie (Brown) Sprague. Siblings: T.C., E.J., Wesley, and Doyle Sprague. Son: Wes David.
Survived by his wife Margie. Sister: Noni (Sprague) Palmer. Children: Richard “Mike” (Donna) Sprague, Linda (Steve) Flatt, Tim (Rhonda) Sprague, Brad (Crystal) Sprague, 16 Grandchildren, 20 Great-Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Visitation: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries in Davenport Sunday 2-4 p.m. Funeral: First UMC of Geneseo on Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First UMC of Geneseo.