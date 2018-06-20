Richard Michael Martenson

February 16, 1950-June 17, 2018
BETTENDORF — Rick Michael Martenson, 68, of Bettendorf, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 21, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 22, 2018, at the Salvation Army ARC, 4001 N. Brady St., Davenport. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rick M. Martenson Memorial Scholarship. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Rick was born on February 16, 1950, in Burlington to Robert and Dorothy (Long) Martenson. He married his sweetheart, Diane Blough, on November 27, 1971.
He was a magician for many years, had his own show, Q-Deeni's Magic Shop, and also taught his grandchildren the secrets of his magic.
Rick founded QC Counselor in 2011. He has been in the media since his 20s, in TV and radio. During his younger years, he was very involved in politics. Rick was once owner of American Screen Printing. In 1993, he attended Promise Keepers which changed his life, giving him a stronger Christian faith. He was very involved in men's ministry and the Salvation Army. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and, especially, cooking. He was king of DIY and a talented musician.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; children, Christine (Chuck) Soncarty, David (Lori) Martenson, Kevin (Jaimi) Goetz and Matthew (Tara) Martenson; grandchildren, Killian, Bainbridge, Jennifer, Bennett, Campbell, Lucas, Zoe, Patrick, Emmelia, Noah, Colin, Jacob, Max and Owen; sisters, Mary Mertens, Kitty Martenson and Margaret (Heiner) Els; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, several brothers-in-law, and grandparents, John and Helen Long.