March 8, 1926-June 23, 2018
DAVENPORT — Richard P. Graff, 92, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at noon in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Quad- City Honor Flight.
Richard was born on March 8, 1926, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Lester and Susan (Hoeksema) Graff. He was united in marriage to Permilla Conner on December 31, 1948, in Davenport, Iowa. She passed away on December 8, 2003. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. and received the Purple Heart. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1978 after 35 years of service.
Richard golfed until he was 85 years old and he liked to build things and tinker around in the basement. He enjoyed camping with his family.
Those left honoring his memory include his children, Linda (Steve) Huecksteadt, Bettendorf, Bruce (Kandi) Graff, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Dawne Graff, Davenport, and Rebecca (Daniel) Hill, Davenport; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Permilla; and daughter, Kristine Graff.
The family would like to thank the great care he received from the DLH staff.