November 29, 1934-January 10, 2020
EAST MOLINE -- Richard Paul Hewitt, 85, East Moline, went into God's arms, January 10, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Dick was born on November 29, 1934, in Moline, the son of R. Terry and Cora (Lievens) Hewitt. He lived his whole life in East Moline. Attended St. Anne Grade School and graduated from Alleman High School, Class of 1952. Dick was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church and had served in the U.S. Army.
In 1964, he married Chloe Kraft, they had one daughter Candace. He and Chloe owned Richard Hewitt Carpets, he was a carpet installer for 65 years, still not retired. He truly enjoyed his work and his customers.
He was an avid Alleman High School and Chicago Cubs sports fan, attending as many games as he could. He and Chloe loved to travel, especially to their beloved Ixtapa, Mexico to spend part of the winter. The ocean and beach were his love away from home.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Chloe, daughter Candace (David) Sountris, grandsons, Jared and Ethan Sountris, Moline, sisters, Mary Jo Kline, Iowa City, Iowa, Mydge (Duane) Krob, Swisher, Iowa, aunt Mary Young, Dallas, Texas and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.
Many are the plans in a persons heart, but it is the Lord's purpose that prevails. Proverbs 19:21
