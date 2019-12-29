June 17, 1947-December 27, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Private family services for Richard "Pork" Junior Vander Wilt, 72, of Davenport, will be held at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Richard passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home in Davenport.

Richard was born on June 17, 1947 in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Richard and Dorothy (Nance) Vander Wilt. He married Karen Smithiger on July 20, 1985, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport. He worked as a mechanic for Dougs Automotive, retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Over 30 Softball League. He coached little league baseball and midget football for the YMCA.

He is survived by his wife, Karen, of Davenport, son; Joe (Kim) Vander Wilt of Surprise, Ariz., daughter; Wendy (Luther) Cash of Davenport, step-sons; Michael Waite of Davenport, Douglas (Betsy) Waite of Ames, Iowa, six grandchildren, Coy Cash, Logan Cash, Lillian Cash, Gianna Vander Wilt, Caroline Waite, Cameron Waite, two great-grandchildren, Isaiah Cash, Titus Cash, brothers; Larry Vander Wilt of Florida, Gary Outlaw, and sister; Peggy Helm of Florida.