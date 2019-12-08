Richard R. Rettkowski Sr.

December 4, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Richard R. Rettkowski, Sr., 69, a resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at ManorCare, Utica Ridge, Davenport.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have taken place.

Survivors include his sons: Richard (Carolyn) Rettkowski, Jr., Gulfport, Mississippi, Rusty (Carol) Rettkowski, and daughters, Regina and Rebecca, all of Davenport; many grandchildren and siblings: Ray, Roger, Ross, Rose, Rita, Robin, Rochelle, and Reba.

In addition to his wife, Penny, he was preceded in death by his parents.

