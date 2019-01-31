May 8, 1945-January 28, 2019
BETTENDORF - Richard (Ric) Broderick , age 73, passed away peacefully at home after his long courageous battle with cancer on Monday, January 28, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th Street, Bettendorf. The family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, and an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be made to the A-3 Sky Warrior Association, or to Unity Point Hospice.
Ric was born May 8, 1945, in Havre, Montana. Later, he met the love of his life, Mary and were united in marriage on April 19, 1975. They were married for 43 years.
Ric worked at Bituminous Casualty Insurance for 20 years as Senior Vice President of information technology. He retired in 2011. In his spare time he always stayed ahead of the changing technology, and spent countless hours with his grandchildren.
Ric was a veteran of the U.S. Army as he served honorably in Vietnam aboard an A-3 Skywarrior. After he left the service, his love for aviation continued as he shared that love with his children and grandchildren.
Ric is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Jennifer (Larry) Kroll; son JT Broderick; 2 grandchildren, Justus and Ethan; 2 brothers, Dan Curry and Tom Broderick; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting this obituary at www.Weertsfh.com.