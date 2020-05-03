Richard “Rick” B. Hutchison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 26, 1956-April 27, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Richard B. “Rick” Hutchison, 63, of Davenport, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.

Per his wish, the rite of cremation will be accorded and there will be no services.

Richard Bradley Hutchison was born October 26, 1956, in Davenport, a son of Branford and Alice (Conger) Hutchison. He was united in marriage to Susan Shebchek in 1993.

Rick started his 30-year career at Red Jacket a week after graduating high school. He then went on to work for ten years at John Deere before retiring in 2017.

He was a devout Christian and enjoyed being a grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman and in his spare time enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Those left to honor his memory include son Tim (Samantha) Hutchison, granddaughter Vivian Rose; grandson on the way Rory Lucas; brother Doug (Nancy) Hutchison, all of Davenport; and sister Debra (Bobby) Phillips, Tennessee.

His parents preceded him in death.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Rick's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.