× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 14, 1949- April 16, 2020

HAMPTON -- Richard “Rick” Norin, 70, of Hampton passed away April 16, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Private family services will be at Schroder Mortuary in Colona. Burial will follow at Hampton Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hampton Fire Department.

Rick was born July 14, 1949, in Moline, Ill., the son of Kenneth and Edith Bartleson Norin. He served in the Marines during the Vietnam Era. Rick married Nancy Anderson April 2, 1988, in Hampton. He retired from John Deere in 2011 and immediately began truck driving at Simplex. Rick was a former Fire Chief for the Hampton Fire Department. He enjoyed NASCAR and Camping.

Survivors include his wife Nancy; children John Francis of Silvis, Les (Chelsey) Norin of Walcott, Amy Norin of Oak Lawn, and Craig (Donna) Francis of Hampton; grandchildren Breanne, Johnathan, Krissy, Aodhan, Gracie, Alex, Kyle, Austin, Kayden; great grandchildren Ava, Cami, Chloe, and Trenton; sister Kim Quinn of Hampton and his beloved dogs Oscar, Oliver, and Gibbs.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, son David Nolan and nieces Alicia and Tami Quinn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrodermortuary.com