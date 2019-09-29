June 22, 1943-September 27, 2019
COAL VALLEY - Richard Sellers, 76, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Friday, September 27, 2019, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Private family services will be held, and burial will be in Coal Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Richard D. Sellers Memorial Fund which will be established by his family.
Richard Dean Sellers was born June 22, 1943, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Ivan and Nackola (Ackerson) Sellers. He graduated from Northeast Missouri Teachers College (now Truman State University), Kirksville. He married Mary Kathleen Stroup on November 7, 1964, in Muscatine, Iowa. He touched the lives of many students during his 42 years of teaching. He retired from Rock Island High School in 1999, and previously taught at Edison Junior High School.
Dick was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley, Coal Valley Lions Club, National Rifle Association, and Rock Island Retired Teachers. He enjoyed camping, hunting fishing, and being outdoors, and especially loved being with his family and his students, whom he called his “kids.”
Dick is survived by his wife, Kathy; a daughter, Robin Sellers of Coal Valley; a son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Karlene Sellers of Fort Myers, Florida; two grandsons, James Sellers Jr. and Robert D. Sellers; and siblings, Gary Ackerson of Arizona, and Mary Jo Grobleski of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert E. Sellers; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Sellers; and two sisters, Nancy and Betty.
Dick’s family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.