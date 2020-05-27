July 17, 1954-May 20, 2020
PREEMPTION -- Richard “Steve” Ream, 65, of Preemption, Illinois, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home.
A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, is assisting the family.
The family requests... in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses.
Steve was born July 17, 1954, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Richard and Darlene Hubbard Ream. He attended Moline and East Moline schools. Steve was a cement finisher out of the Tri-City Cement Masons Local 544 of the Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons' Union. You could often find Steve tending to his garden, riding his Polaris, tinkering in the garage or mushroom hunting. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and at the Milan American Legion.
Survivors include his daughters: Jennifer (Todd) Morgan, Bridgeton, Missouri and Valerie (Jason) O'Rourke, Milan, Illinois; grandchildren: Callahan and Nash Morgan and Trey Tingley, Michael Tingley and Allyson Bradshaw; siblings: Linda (Ralph) Schmidt, Rock Island, Illinois, Vickie (Terry) Allen, Michigan, Brenda (Lonnie Showers) Wood, East Moline, Illinois, Andy (Andrea) Ream, Maysville, Kentucky, Karen LaCast, New York, Patrick (Patricia) Ream, Wentzville, Missouri; and long-time partner Myra Long's son and daughters: Melissa (Timothy) Harker, Lynn Center, Illinois, Jennifer (Cory) Pancrazio, Moline, Illinois, Christie (Randy McClintock) Long, Colona, Illinois, and their children.
He was preceded in death by his father: Richard Ream, mother: Darlene DeCauwer, and Myra Long.
