Richard Steve” Ream

The family requests... in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Steve was born July 17, 1954, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Richard and Darlene Hubbard Ream. He attended Moline and East Moline schools. Steve was a cement finisher out of the Tri-City Cement Masons Local 544 of the Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons' Union. You could often find Steve tending to his garden, riding his Polaris, tinkering in the garage or mushroom hunting. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and at the Milan American Legion.