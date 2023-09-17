Richard "Ted" Klauer

June 17, 1953 - September 11, 2023

Klauer, Richard, age 70, of Fridley, Minnesota, passed away on September 11, 2023, in San Francisco.

Richard wore many hats with patience and panache, from conducting the Bavarian Musikmeisters to playing cello in the East Metro Symphony Orchestra, composing for the "Auto Tunes" quartet and "Tempo Terrace Productions" radio plays, traveling the world with a curious and open mind, and working for decades in IT project management at Allina Health. His family will remember him for always lighting candles at dinner and happy hour, his flair as a performer, and as a connoisseur of classic rock, reflective archivist, astronomer, science fiction reader, thinker, and conversationalist.

Born in Rock Island, Illinois, he graduated from East Moline United Township High School then studied music performance and education at Northern Illinois University before continuing graduate performance studies at University of West Virginia. He was a kind, loyal, fun, and loving father, husband, friend, brother, son, and recently grandfather.

Rich is survived by daughter, Sarah Klauer (Marc Shinn-Krantz); son, Neal Klauer (Shivani); sister, Ruth Klauer; granddaughter, Mara Klauer, and many other friends and relatives. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mindy; and parents, Richard "Dick" and Irene Klauer.

The family is grateful to UCSF Medical Center and North Memorial Health for the quality care he received.

Celebration of Life on Sunday September 24, 2023. Please contact family for details, klauerfamilyrtk@gmail.com.