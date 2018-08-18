Richard Winger

May 2, 1927-August 15, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Richard E. Winger, 91, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at his home.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Richard was born on May 2, 1927, in Rock Island, a son of Earl and Lucille (Handley) Winger. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Pharmacist Mate and the Korean Conflict as a medical Corpsman. He married Marilyn Seyb on February 2, 1946, in Woodhull, Ill. Marilyn passed away on August 15, 1993, exactly 25 years before Richard. Richard earned his degree from Drake University College of Pharmacy and worked for over 40 years at Doden's Pharmacy in Rock Island, first as a soda jerk and later as a Pharmacist and partner. He was a lifelong member of Gloria Dei United Presbyterian Church, Rock Island and a past president of the Rock Island Co. Pharmacist Association. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and an Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kimberly (Richard) Linn, Sevierville, Tenn., Carrie (Ron) Giesbers, Battle Ground, Wash., Jeffery (LeAnn) Winger, Bettendorf, Iowa, Kent (Lorna) Winger, Olympia, Wash.; grandchildren, Heather Linn-Ward, Michelle Weiss, Sally (Austin) Moore, Adam (Cheryl) Winger, Lindsay (Kelly) Goheen, Caitlin Campisi, Megan Giesbers, Sarah Winger, Stephen Buchwald, Ashley (James) Wilson, Hannah Winger; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and his loving companion of over 23 years, Ruth Cheek, and her family.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, parents, grandson, Douglas “Corey” Linn, and brother, Donald Winger.
