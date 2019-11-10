December 27, 1952-November 7, 2019
MAYSVILLE, Iowa - Rick Arnold, 66, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at UnityPoint Trinity, Bettendorf.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Maysville Fire Department in Maysville. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Memorials may be made to the family. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rick was born on December 27, 1952, in Davenport, the son of George and Norma (Olson) Arnold. He was united in marriage to Lori Harloff on March 22, 1980, in Davenport.
Rick was a skilled carpenter and a member of the Carpenter Local Union No. 4 in Davenport for many years. He enjoyed playing Texas Hold ‘Em, and having drinks with his friends. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Rick cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Lori of Maysville; children, Vicky (Mike) Wyers, Bettendorf, and Shari Arnold, Davenport; grandchildren, Elijah Wyers, Kylee Sanchez, and Jenna Miller; brother, Mike Arnold of Davenport; nephew, Mikey (Shelly) Arnold of Davenport; great nephews and niece, Brent (Melissa) Arnold, Austin Arnold, and Ava Arnold, all of Davenport; aunt, Donna (Tom) Cole, Des Moines and many cousins.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be expressed to Rick's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralome.com