Ricki E. Boots

Ricki E. Boots

{{featured_button_text}}
Ricki E. Boots

February 21, 1958-January 23, 2020

MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa — Ricki E. Boots of Mechanicsville, Iowa, passed away on January 23, 2020, in Muscatine, Iowa. He is survived by his children Eric Boots, Kaylene Boots, and step-son Brian Cousins; and his brother Rodger Boots. He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Marie Boots, brother Scott Boots, and daughter Amanda Boots.

Friends and family are welcome to come celebrate his memory on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The service will be held at the Salvation Army, located at 1000 Oregon St., Muscatine, Iowa 52761.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News