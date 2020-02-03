MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa — Ricki E. Boots of Mechanicsville, Iowa, passed away on January 23, 2020, in Muscatine, Iowa. He is survived by his children Eric Boots, Kaylene Boots, and step-son Brian Cousins; and his brother Rodger Boots. He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Marie Boots, brother Scott Boots, and daughter Amanda Boots.