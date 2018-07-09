Ricky Bailey

July 27, 1954 - July 5, 2018
DAVENPORT - Ricky A. Bailey, 63, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at his home.
A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, from 3-7 p.m. at Sancho's, 307 E. George Washington Boulevard in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Make-A Wish Foundation or to the Humane Society of Scott County.
Ricky was born July 27, 1954, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Robert and Rosemary (Moyer) Bailey. He was employed with Jerico Tool in Davenport. Ricky enjoyed the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls. He also enjoyed fishing, working on his cars and the company of his dogs, Baby and Clyde.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Lindsey Bailey of Maryville, Tennessee; his son, Corry (Traci) Bailey of Clinton, Iowa; his grandchildren, Olivia, Max and Kamiya; his life-partner, Cyndi Sheridan of Davenport; his sisters, Cindy (Mike) Cordes of Colorado, Candy Pennington of Davenport and Cathy (Frank) Blanchard of Coal Valley, Illinois; his brothers, Ray Bailey of Davenport and Randy (Jean) Bailey of East Moline, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister-in-law, Jane Bailey.
