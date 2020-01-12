April 13, 1965-January 9, 2020

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- A celebration of life service for Rob W. Gray will be January 25, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, Davenport, Iowa. The family request casual dress and tie dye shirts.

Robert "Rob" William Gray, 54, of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Rob was born on April 13, 1965, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Larry and Kathy (Terrill) Gray. He worked as an Inventory Manager for HyVee in Silvis, Illinois; for 27 years. He graduated from Bettendorf High School. He was an avid Tennessee Titans and White Sox fan.

He is survived by his wife; Marty Holder of Le Claire, Iowa, parents; Larry (Janet) Gray of North Carolina and Kathy (Earl) Hofer of Davenport. He is also survived by his son; Wes (Tara) Gray of Brownsburg, Indiana, daughter; Karlee Gray of Ft. Pierce, Florida, four granddaughters, and sisters; Lori (Barry) Buzynski of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jamie Gray of Davenport, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.