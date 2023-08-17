Robert A. Kirk

January 17, 1949 - August 11, 2023

Robert A. Kirk, age 74, of Davenport, passed away on August 11, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m., Friday, August 18, 2023, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Robert was born on January 17, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, to Elmo and Elizabeth (Gibbs) Kirk. He graduated from Southern Illinois University's College of Communication and Fine Arts in Carbondale, Illinois, with a degree in radio/television, production, and news reporting. He anchored the morning news for WHBF Channel 4 TV station and was awarded several Associated Press news awards for his live reporting of the 1983 war in Grenada. After his retirement he started Kirk's Automotive. He enjoyed 40 wonderful years with his wife, Kay (Iglehart) Murphy.

Robert was an avid collector and British car enthusiast. He had a quick wit and peculiar sense of humor. He enjoyed playing cards and socializing with friends, family, and card club members.

Survivors include his wife, Kay; children: Shannon (Chuck) Malmstrom and their children, Jennifer (Justin) Myers and Ian; Hayes Timothy (Carmen) Murphy, and their children, Sarah and Maddie; and Terence (Erin) Murphy, and their children, Brenden, Hayes, and Reade.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.