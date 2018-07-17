April 17, 1933-July 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Robert A. Kuehl, 85, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, July 19, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Robert was born April 17, 1933, in Davenport, the son of Arnold and Marjorie (Wiese) Kuehl. He served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Kirtland, New Mexico. He received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Bradley University in Peoria. Robert was united in marriage to Elaine Puck on November 6, 1954, in Davenport.
Robert had been employed by John Deere Plow and Planter Works as a design engineer for 25 years, retiring in 1985 as a division engineer. After retiring, he worked as a consultant for various firms. His memberships included the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the American Society of Agricultural Engineering and the Society of Experimental Stress Analysts. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Elaine; his daughter, Marjorie Kleine of Rio, Illinois; his son, James Kuehl of Bridger, Montana; his grandchildren, Andrew Kleine, Ilene Kuehl and Ellen Kuehl; his sister, Virginia McCall of Davenport; his brother, Richard (Deena) Kuehl of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; his nieces, Tracy (John) Hintze, Lisa Younger, Martha Cox and Elizabeth McCall; and his nephew, Stephen McCall.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
