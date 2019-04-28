February 28, 1947-April 23, 2019
DAVENPORT - Robert A. "Bob" Uhle, Sr., 72, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Bob was born February 28, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Zeno and Helen (Flagg) Uhle. Bob was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 1969 after 4 years of service. On May 23, 1970, he was united in marriage to Rachel Lundman. Bob worked as an appliance repairman for 30 plus years. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and was a family man. He loved and cherished his family, and was an all around wonderful man. He will be remembered as a great father and husband.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel of Davenport; sons, Robert Jr. (Mindy) Uhle of Des Moines, Ryan (Tracy) Uhle of Davenport, and Ross Uhle of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Brittany, Michael, Ellie, Lena, and Mason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Sobkoviak.