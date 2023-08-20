Robert Allen Erling

May 19, 1943 - August 23, 2023

Funeral services for Robert Allen Erling, 80, of Bettendorf will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport, where military rites will be conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 299. Family will greet friends on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.

Robert passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at his home in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Robert was born on May 19, 1943, in Davenport, the son of August and Pearl (Pentland) Erling. Robert grew up on a farm in Princeton township and graduated from North Scott High School in 1962. Robert served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era from 1962-1966. He married Janice Auestad on December 20, 1975, in Bettendorf. Robert retired from Kraft/Oscar Mayer after 35 years. He then worked for St. Ambrose for eight years, retiring in 2015.

Robert enjoyed spending time with his immediate family and his extended family. He enjoyed living in the country, animals, gardening, and watching John Wayne and western movies.

Survivors include his wife, Janice of Bettendorf; children: Jill Erling of St. Petersburg, Florida, Paige Erling of Bettendorf, Iowa, Scott Erling of Plano, Texas, Chad Erling and Brett Erling, both of LeClaire, Iowa; two grandsons: Hudson Erling, Cade Erling, both of Plano, Texas; sisters: Joyce Kislia of Davenport, Iowa, Linda Kendrick of Iowa; brother, Richard Erling of Wellton, Arizona; brother-in-law, David Auestad of Moline, Illinois; sisters-in-law: Marilyn Erling of Davenport, Iowa, Glenna Erling of Wellton, Arizona, and brother-in-law, Glenn Kendrick of Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: August Erling Jr. and Donald Erling; sister-in-law, Carol (Landis) Erling; in-laws; brother-in-law, Robert Kislia; and inlaws, Donald and Hazel Auestad.

Memorials may be directed to Living Lands and Waters at https://www.livinglandsandwaters.org/how-to-help/donate.html

