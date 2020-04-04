× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 6, 1944-April 4, 2020

ELDRIDGE -- Robert Allen Reese, 75, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home.

Bob was born in Davenport on October 6, 1944, to Harry Sr. and Emma Jane (Quick) Reese.

He graduated from North Scott High School in 1963 and proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard during the Vietnam War.

Bob married Patricia Jean Rohwer on December 18, 1965, at Hope Lutheran Church in Dixon.

Bob retired from Caterpillar in 1995 after 30 years of service. He later managed the Dixon American Legion, where he coordinated the fish and chicken suppers, as well as his legendary Thursday "specials." He and his brother, Don owned and operated R&R Repair.

He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge, Dixon American Legion Post #353 and a proud member of the UAW.

In early years, he coached youth softball and baseball in Dixon. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He loved traveling and hunting. Above all, he was a proud grandpa and loved supporting his grandchildren in their activities.