October 6, 1944-April 4, 2020
ELDRIDGE -- Robert Allen Reese, 75, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home.
Bob was born in Davenport on October 6, 1944, to Harry Sr. and Emma Jane (Quick) Reese.
He graduated from North Scott High School in 1963 and proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard during the Vietnam War.
Bob married Patricia Jean Rohwer on December 18, 1965, at Hope Lutheran Church in Dixon.
Bob retired from Caterpillar in 1995 after 30 years of service. He later managed the Dixon American Legion, where he coordinated the fish and chicken suppers, as well as his legendary Thursday "specials." He and his brother, Don owned and operated R&R Repair.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge, Dixon American Legion Post #353 and a proud member of the UAW.
In early years, he coached youth softball and baseball in Dixon. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He loved traveling and hunting. Above all, he was a proud grandpa and loved supporting his grandchildren in their activities.
Private family visitation and service will be held on Tuesday, April 7th, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in the Dixon Cemetery. The funeral services will be streamed live on Facebook and may be viewed on the Bentley Funeral Home facebook page.
Bob is survived by his wife Pat and their children: Kimberly (Steven) Lorenz of Swisher, Iowa, and Michael (Angela) Reese of Eldridge, 4 grandchildren: Mitchell, Matthew, Peyton and Nolan, and his brothers: Donald (Carol) Reese of Eldridge and Jack (Nancy) Reese of Fenton, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Harry Reese Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dixon American Legion.
