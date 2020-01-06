MUSCATINE — Robert Berry, 86, of Muscatine passed away on January 3rd at Lutheran Homes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 8th at Wesley United Methodist Church. Following the services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the church. Burial will follow the luncheon at 2:30 p.m. at Illinois City Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7th at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home. A memorial has been established in Bob's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com .

Robert Berry was born on July 10, 1933, in Muscatine, the son of Clarence and Vivian (McCleary) Berry. Bob was a 1951 graduate of Muscatine High School. He attended Muscatine Junior College and Iowa Wesleyan College earning a B.A. degree in Secondary Education. In June of 1955, Bob was united in marriage to Helen Powell. He was drafted in the military in 1956 and stationed in Straubing, Germany. Bob was employed by Investor Diversified Services of Rock Island before moving to Muscatine in 1963. In 1966, Bob purchased a 50% interest in Milar & Martin Insurance Agency and continued to operate the agency changing the name to Martin & Berry Insurance Agency, retiring in 2000. Bob was active in Little League, Muskie Booster Club and Geneva County Club.