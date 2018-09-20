robert bigford

September 17, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Robert R. “Bob” Bigford, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Burial, with military honors presented by the Milan American Legion Post 569, will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Milan American Legion.
