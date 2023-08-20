Robert "BJ" "Bob" Jahns

May 5, 1951 - August 18, 2023

Robert "BJ" "Bob" Jahns, 72, of Colona, Illinois, was called Home by his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, August 24, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4107 21st Avenue, Moline, Illinois. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Private burial is in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Bob was born May 5, 1951, in Moline, to Ernest David and Juanita Arlene (Henry) Jahns. He graduated from Moline High School in 1969. He and his wife, Mary Lucille "Lucy" Armes, were married on August 4, 1974 in Rock Island. Their son, Gary Allen, was born in 1981.

Bob worked for Centennial Construction for 40 years, retiring in 2006. After retiring, he began teaching at Blackhawk College. For five years, he taught the trades he spent most of his life doing. He truly was a jack of all trades and master of many.

Bob was a deeply religious man, serving as an elder for his church for many years. He was nominated and served as a delegate for the national convention for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod three times and the district convention numerous times. Bob had a wealth of knowledge and never missed an opportunity to share testimony with any willing participant.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lucy; son, Gary; sisters: Martha (Jim), Diane and Laura; brothers-in-law: Les (Teresa) and Mike (Melanie); nieces and nephews: Eric (Amy), Alan (Bridget), Jenna (Jonathan), Sam, Ian, Tony, Lisa (Devin), Aaron, Angela (David) and Sarah (Baron); four great-nieces and seven great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Ruth Jahns; and great-nephew, Oliver Kushmer.

The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice Compassus for their care.

Full obituary available at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.