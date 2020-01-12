Robert “Bob” B. Long

September 16, 1945-January 7, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Robert B. “Bob” Long, 74, a resident of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home in Davenport.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Bob's life will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. The family will greet friends prior to mass at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The rite of cremation was accorded and inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest-Pet Rescue. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, assisted his family with arrangements.

Robert Basil Long was born on September 16, 1945 ,in Keokuk, Iowa, a son of John C. “Jack” and Grace M. (Gilbert) Long. He had been married to Mercedes Peitzmeier. She preceded him in death in 1984.

Bob was an entrepreneur, starting Thinkers Press, Chessco and Typefaces in downtown Davenport.

Bob was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. He enjoyed chess, church, family, friends, and movies