Robert “Bob” E. Drury

Bob was born on December 20, 1927, in Miles, Iowa, the son of Harry and Effie (Bristol) Drury. In 1965, he married Geraldine M. Dasher in Dubuque, Iowa. Bob served in the National Guard, and as a volunteer fireman and ambulance driver in Miles. In his early years, he worked as a machinist at Alcoa, and later as an auxiliary police Captain at the Rock Island Arsenal. Bob was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge in Clinton, Bettendorf, and LeClaire, and also served on the LeClaire City Council. He was a lifelong Chicago sports fan, especially of the Cubs and was fortunate to see them win the World Series. He attended the Harry Wendelstedt Umpiring School in Florida, and became an umpire in his earlier years. He also enjoyed being a private pilot.