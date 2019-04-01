December 21, 1944-March 29, 2019
MUSCATINE — Robert “Bob” Gilchrist, 74, of Muscatine passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in the Island Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Robert Edward Gilchrist was born on December 21, 1944, in Mexico, Missouri the son of Edward Everett and Patricia Elizabeth (Castle) Gilchrist. Bob was a 1964 graduate of Centerville High School. Following high school he attended Machinist Training in Ottumwa and joined HON in 1965 as a machinist and then entered their apprentice program for tool and die. Bob worked for HON for 35 years. Following his retirement from HON, Bob worked for Superior Tooling in Wapello for 10 years. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Muscatine and enjoyed fishing, stock car racing, gardening, and restoring old cars, but most of all, he loved to spend time with his family.
Bob will be deeply missed by his wife, Sue of Muscatine, his children, Robert Christopher Gilchrist and wife, Anita of Grandview and Matthew Scott Gilchrist and wife, Shelly of Montpelier; four grandchildren, Beau Hartsock, Myka Gilchrist, Jeffrey Bohling and Matthew Gilchrist; two great-grandchildren, Addie and Sophia; two sisters, Judy (Gene) Fowler of Muscatine and Connie McDaniel of Muscatine and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and five sisters.