Robert "Bob" J. Van Keulen Sr.

December 2, 1933-June 17, 2018
BETTENDORF — Robert J. 'Bob' Van Keulen Sr., 84, of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018, at St. John Vianney Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Runge Mortuary, Davenport, with a Vigil Service at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to D.A.V or the Davenport Legion Post 26. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Robert was born December 2, 1933, in Green Valley, Minnesota, to Alfred and June (Gregoire) Van Keulen. He was united in marriage to Delores Davis in 1958. In 1970, he moved to Davenport for Continental Oil. In 1997, he retired from the Bettendorf School Systems. Shortly after retirement, Robert and Delores moved to Texas where he volunteered at their residential park, creating another family with everyone they met. Just recently, they returned home to Bettendorf.
Robert enjoyed outdoor activities, especially with his family. He liked to play rolle bolle, horseshoes, calling bingo and traveling to Mexico. But above all, he enjoyed attending his children's wrestling tournaments and Boy Scout events. Robert was a member of St. John Vianney Church since 1970. Robert will be remembered for his witty sense of humor. He was a great handyman.
Those left honoring his memory include his loving wife of 60 years, Delores; children, Douglas (Kari Chapman-Knoblach) Van Keulen, LeClaire, Thomas (Cheryl) Van Keulen, Virginia, Robert (Kelley) VanKeulen Jr., LeClaire; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, La Vonne (Vince) Stoks, Marshall, Minnesota, Marvin (Marcie) Van Keulen, Mineral, Illinois, and Karen McMahon, Marshall; and son-in-law, Mike Columbus, Davenport.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Chuck, and daughter, Cyndi Columbus.