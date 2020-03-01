Robert “Bob” L. Lee

April 20, 1932-February 27, 2020
BETTENDORF -- Robert L. “Bob” Lee, 87, a resident of Bettendorf, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Private family services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Animal Shelter. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bob was born April 20, 1932, in Versailles, Missouri, the son of Jack and Gertrude (Todd) Lee. On September 16, 1951, in Versailles, Missouri, he married Vivian Allee. She preceded him in death on August 5, 2019.
Bob served his country in the United States Army from 1952 – 1954. He was a truck driver for Logistic's Inc. Bob enjoyed word searches, creating origami figures out of paper money, and working in the yard. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Green Bay Packers fan.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Beth May of Davenport, Randy Lee of Bettendorf, Bruce (Penny) Lee of Davenport, and Terry Lee of Davenport; grandchildren, Jennifer Stahl, Kristi Hendrickson, Brandon Lee, Brianna Lee, Tyler Lee, and Tanner Lee; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Brian, Brayli, Ash, and Hailee; and a sister, Virginia Hodges of Stover, Missouri.
In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Nelson Lee.
Online condolences may be made to Bob's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.