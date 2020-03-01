Robert “Bob” L. Lee

April 20, 1932-February 27, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Robert L. “Bob” Lee, 87, a resident of Bettendorf, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Private family services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Animal Shelter. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob was born April 20, 1932, in Versailles, Missouri, the son of Jack and Gertrude (Todd) Lee. On September 16, 1951, in Versailles, Missouri, he married Vivian Allee. She preceded him in death on August 5, 2019.

Bob served his country in the United States Army from 1952 – 1954. He was a truck driver for Logistic's Inc. Bob enjoyed word searches, creating origami figures out of paper money, and working in the yard. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Green Bay Packers fan.