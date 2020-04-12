Robert “Bob” L. Sprosty

October 29, 1944-April 8, 2020
BETTENDORF -- Robert L. “Bob” Sprosty, 75, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.
A private family service celebrating “Bob's” life will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. A private family visitation will also be held on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Robert Leonard Sprosty was born on October 29, 1944, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, to Leonard Wencil and Mae Agnes (Fisher) Sprosty. He was a 1962 graduate of Davenport Assumption High School and a 1966 graduate of St. Ambrose University with a degree in History. He married Deanna Sue Kelly of Maquoketa, Iowa, on September 17, 1966, in Davenport, Iowa. Three children were born to this union, Michael Robert, Christopher Adam and Michele Elizabeth.
“Bob” had worked at Crescent Electric Supply in Davenport as a purchasing agent for 47 years, retiring in 2013.
“Bob” was an avid bowler and had previously served as President of the Davenport Bowling Association. He had also served as Vice President of the Davenport Kiwanis Club. In addition to bowling, he enjoyed gardening, coin collecting, and watching old western movies. He had traveled to 49 of the 50 states with the exception being Alaska. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and for many years was well known for working security at all Iowa Hawkeyes sporting events.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Deanna Sprosty of Bettendorf, Iowa; children, Michael Robert Sprosty of Orefield, Pa., Christopher Adam Sprosty of Davenport, Iowa, and CDR Michele (and her husband Robert “Ross” Carron) Sprosty of Norfolk, Va.; 2 grandchildren, Jacob Sprosty and Ava Carron; and brothers, Donald (Natalie) Sprosty of Bettendorf, IA, and Douglas Sprosty of Davenport, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of condolence or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.