Robert “Bob” L. Sprosty

October 29, 1944-April 8, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Robert L. “Bob” Sprosty, 75, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

A private family service celebrating “Bob's” life will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. A private family visitation will also be held on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa, Iowa.

Robert Leonard Sprosty was born on October 29, 1944, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, to Leonard Wencil and Mae Agnes (Fisher) Sprosty. He was a 1962 graduate of Davenport Assumption High School and a 1966 graduate of St. Ambrose University with a degree in History. He married Deanna Sue Kelly of Maquoketa, Iowa, on September 17, 1966, in Davenport, Iowa. Three children were born to this union, Michael Robert, Christopher Adam and Michele Elizabeth.

“Bob” had worked at Crescent Electric Supply in Davenport as a purchasing agent for 47 years, retiring in 2013.