Robert "Bob" Leroy Whitcomb

Bob was born on November 8, 1940, in Rock Island, the son of Fred and Sena Whitcomb. He married Shirley Anne Epperly on February 7, 1959. Bob was previously employed as an inspector at Caterpillar, the Jewell Group and Industrial Solutions, retiring after over 20 years. He loved tinkering with his model railroad and walking his dog, Lucky. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport. Above all, Bob loved to be with his family.