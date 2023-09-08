Robert "Bob" Leroy Whitcomb
November 8, 1940 - September 7, 2023
Robert "Bob" Leroy Whitcomb, 82, of Bettendorf, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport.
Private services will be held and entombment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.
Bob was born on November 8, 1940, in Rock Island, the son of Fred and Sena Whitcomb. He married Shirley Anne Epperly on February 7, 1959. Bob was previously employed as an inspector at Caterpillar, the Jewell Group and Industrial Solutions, retiring after over 20 years. He loved tinkering with his model railroad and walking his dog, Lucky. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport. Above all, Bob loved to be with his family.
Survivors include his children: Mark Whitcomb, Rock Island, Suzanne (Sally Mulvaney) Whitcomb, Indiana, Christine Ashley, Davenport, Cynthia Whitcomb, Bettendorf; grandchildren: Mark, Anthony, Andrew, Daniel, Kayla; great-grandchildren, Lena, Lucius, Jaxon; brother, Edward (Doris) Whitcomb, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl and his parents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.